Minister Eatala Rajender said First flight to Hyderabad arrive from Kuwait today

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 10 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total count so far in the State to 1,132. As many as 34 patients were discharged, including a dialysis patient and a 75-year-old who was critical till a few days back. Till now, 722 patients have been discharged after recovery from Gandhi Hospital.



Giving details at a press briefing, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that all steps are in place to screen Telugu natives returning from abroad by special flights as part of Centre's repatriation exercise. "Those having symptoms would be made to undergo sample testing. Asymptomatic ones would be allowed to stay at hotels or government chosen quarantine centres, where foreign returnees were kept in March," the minister noted. It is learnt that first flight to Hyderabad would be reaching Shamshabad from Kuwait on Saturday. "As far as people coming from other states to Telangana are concerned, we are screening them at borders. This will be applicable to people coming from Mumbai, Delhi or any other state," Eatala said.

Samples are collected from those having symptoms, as happened in the case of a family who came from Mumbai on Thursday and three of them tested positive.