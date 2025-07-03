Minister faces ire of families of missing workers

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday faced the ire of families of the missing workers in the blast in Sigachi’s factory at Pashamylaram, as they wanted to know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Along with him, Congress state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) also visited the accident site. The minister and other leaders had to face the ire of the family members as they wanted to know the whereabouts of their loved ones. The family members said that even after three days of the accident, there was no trace of their loved ones. The minister patiently assured the family members that steps would be taken to trace the missing employees.

Later, talking to the media, Raja Narsimha said that 36 dead bodies have been recovered so far, and 13 persons are still missing. He said that eleven dead bodies were handed over to the respective families. The remaining dead bodies will be handed over to the families after getting forensic reports. He alleged that the Opposition parties were politicising this issue. The factory’s management came in contact with the government, and a case had already been registered against the company, the minister said, adding, “once the debris is removed, there are chances of getting the information about the missing persons.”

The minister then visited Dhruv, Pranam and Amnesia Hospitals to see the victims along with Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC Chief Mahesh Goud. The minister later met the family members of the deceased at Area Hospital at Patancheru.