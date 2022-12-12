Minister Gangula inspects Smart City works

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the ongoing Smart City works in Karimnagar should be completed on time.

On Monday, Kamalakar inspected the works from Old Power House to Naka Chowrasta as part of the Smart City Phase-2 works at Bommakal Chowrasta. He inquired about the progress of the works from the contractor and expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the works.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister ordered the officials to speed up the works. All the works should be completed within the deadline. From Mangali Wada Square to Varaha Swamy Temple, Tower Circle area which was always crowded, Raju Tea Sthal road works should be completed quickly.