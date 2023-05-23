Minister Gangula kick-starts CM Cup-2023 in karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that active participation in sports that involve physical and mental activity from an early age can keep them healthy.

The Minister inaugurated the district-level CM Cup-2023 games held at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that if children are actively involved in sports from childhood, they will grow up healthy in future.

If students are physically strong, they can achieve mental strength and excel in studies. Youth should be interested in sports in order to reach heights in their life. That was state government has given high priority to sports and launched the CM Cup-2023 games to create sports talent.

Karimnagar district has a special place in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao started the Telangana Movement from Karimnagar itself.

Students of Telangana should excel in all fields and bring good name to Telangana, Kamalakar said.

District Collector R.V. Karnan said that sports competitions will be organised from village level to mandal level, from mandal level to district level and from district level to state level to identify the sports talents and make them excel at the State level.

The CM Cup sports competitions held in the district are organized in 15 mandals and one municipal corporation in the district, 4398 sportspersons participated in Khokho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football and Athletics, similarly 93 people participated in district level athletics and Khokho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football and 1036 people have been selected in athletics. Along with them, about 536 people will be selected through 11 more events, he said.

Mayor Y. Sanil Rao said that the CM Cup is an opportunity for all those who show their talent in sports, and sports competitions. For those who come to participate in the sports, the municipal administration will also provide accommodation and mid-day meals.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat, Trainee IPS Mahender Babasaheb, Sports Development Officer K Rajaveer and other public representatives and officials participated in this programme.