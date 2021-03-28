Minister Indrakaran appeals to devotees not to visit Bhadradri temple for Sri Rama Navami

Telangana endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday appealed to the devotees not to visit Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam for Sri Rama Navami. The state government has decided to hold the celebrations in a low-key in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Indrakaran Reddy held a meeting with minister Puvvada Ajay, endowments department commissioner and district collectors. Later, he spoke to media saying that the government decided to the Sitarama Kalyanostavam in a low-key similarly like last year.

He also requested the devotees not to visit the temple for Sri Rama Navami and the amount will be refunded to those who booked the tickets for Kalyanotsavam through online. The decision has been taken on the directions the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.