Minister Jagadish Reddy challenges BJP, Congress for open debate on recruitments

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has challenged both Congress and BJP for the open debate on the filling of jobs in Telangana.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Sydi Reddy and Gadari Kishore and ZP Chairperson Deepika Yugander Rao said that the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had recruited a total of 1,32,632 posts during the last nine years and moreover, it had issued fresh notifications for the recruitment of another thousands of posts in Telangana.

He said that in the BJP and Congress ruled States, their governments didn't fill up even 10,000 posts during the last ten years but. He said the leaders of both parties from Telangana are making a hue and cry over the filling of jobs.

Finding fault with the BJP leaders for taking up the Nirudyoga march in Telangana, the Minister said that the saffron party leaders should stage protests in New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill his promise of recruiting two crore jobs every year.

"The Modi government didn't recruit even two lakh people during the last nine years.

The BJP leaders have no right to ask the BRS government on the filling of jobs in Telangana.

On the other hand, the Congress party, which has lost its base in Telangana, is now joining the bandwagon of the BJP.

I challenge leaders of both parties for the open debate about how many posts have been filled in Telangana and other BJP and Congress-ruled States during the last nine years," Jagadish Reddy said.