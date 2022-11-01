Minister Jagadish Reddy: One day left for Centre to announce Rs 18k cr for Munugodu

Hyderabad: Reiterating that he was committed to his comments of staying away from Munugodu if Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy gets Rs 18,000 crore package for Munugodu, the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that there was still one more day left to get the announcement from the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Jagadish Reddy said that Rajagopal Reddy claims that he has resigned for development of the constituency if that is the case why he could not get funds when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the State. "I am committed to the comment of withdrawing from the contest if a Rs 18,000 crore package is announced for Munugodu. There is still one more day left. The BJP leaders should get a package for Munugodu and Nalgonda," said Jagadish Reddy.

The Energy Minister dared the BJP leaders to make the Centre to decide the share of Telangana in Krishna waters. The BJP leaders are not speaking a single word which could benefit people of Munugodu. The people of Munugodu have decided to vote in favour of TRS and in the fear of defeat the BJP leaders were trying to use constitutional bodies to take up malpractices in the election, said Jagadish Reddy. He also dared the BJP leaders to answer the questions raised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Chandur meeting held on Sunday.

The TRS leader said that Congress was a b-team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also mocked the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi stating that the Congress leader could not unite his party leaders and was trying to unite the country.