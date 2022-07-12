Minister Jagdish Reddy sounds alert over overflowing water tanks

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy appealed to the people to be cautious in view of heavy rains and overflowing of water bodies in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Out of 1,071 tanks in the district, the Minister informed that 359 are overflowing due to the continuous rains and added that remaining 712 ponds are reaching at their full tank levels.

Minister Jagdish Reddy held a special review meeting over phone with the officials of Nalgonda and Yadadri- Bhongir districts on Tuesday. He reviewed the situation of Suryapet district directly with officials in a meeting held at his camp office in Suryapet.

He has been monitoring the situation with officials of the three districts from time to time. He ordered officials to be vigilant and directed them to take measures to ensure that the staff is available at the field level. Above all, in the background of heavy rains, immediate measures should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases, he added.

At the same time, he directed the officials to ensure that rescue teams and electrical personnel are available to handle any emergency.

Minister Jagdish Reddy ordered the officials to release water to the canals in the wake of the flood.

He advised the authorities to alert people living in the catchment area and downstream of Musi in case of water release.

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP Rajendra Prasad along with senior officials of Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Roads, Buildings and Agriculture departments participated in the review meeting.