Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Inaugurates Mahila Shakti Canteen

NagarKurnool : Telangana's Prohibition and Excise, and Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, emphasized the state's commitment to empowering women economically across various sectors. He urged all eligible women to take full advantage of the numerous schemes the government has implemented for their benefit.





The minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the new Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen, established under the District Mahila Federation's initiative, on Friday evening. The canteen is located on the first floor of the Integrated District Office Complex in Nagarkurnool district. Minister Krishna Rao, along with local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and District Collector Badawat Santosh, officially opened the canteen. Speaking at the event, the minister highlighted how the Telangana government, immediately after coming to power, began implementing the promises made in its election manifesto. He noted the successful execution of loan waivers for eligible farmers, with funds being directly deposited into their accounts.





He assured that the government would continue to honor its commitments, focusing on development and welfare schemes for youth, students, and women in the coming days. He also emphasized that the Mahila Shakti Canteens would be a means for women to achieve financial independence, with the government providing all necessary support. District Collector Badawat Santosh encouraged members of women's groups to fully utilize the Mahila Shakti initiative, suggesting that they select units according to their interests and enhance their business skills and professional competencies to achieve profitability. He expressed hope that if the first batch of beneficiaries successfully operates their units, it would inspire other women to participate enthusiastically. Additional Collectors K. Sitaram Rao, Devasahayam, DRDA PD Chinna Obulesu, DPM Arunadevi, and other district officials were also present at the event.

