Minister Komatireddy bats for Bharat Ratna to Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Remembering former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on his sixth death anniversary, State Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has paid rich tributes at a commemorative event held at Spurthi Sthal on PV Narasimha Rao Marg in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Jaipal Reddy’s contribution to Indian politics and Telangana’s development was “immeasurable” and called upon the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna—India’s highest civilian award—on the late leader.

It was Jaipal Reddy who brought the Hyderabad Metro to life. He was a symbol of political integrity and intellect. Lauding Jaipal Reddy’s distinguished political career, he recalled that the late leader served as MLA four times, was elected five times to the Lok Sabha from Mahbubnagar, Miryalaguda, and Chevella, and twice as a Rajya Sabha member—also serving as Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

“He was the first South Indian MP to be awarded the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, and served in crucial ministries like Information & Broadcasting, Urban Development, Petroleum and Natural Gas, across governments led by I.K. Gujral and Dr. Manmohan Singh,” he noted.

Minister Komatireddy described Jaipal Reddy as a man of “unmatched oratory, razor-sharp intellect and unwavering ethics” who commanded respect across party lines. “He never let his physical disability define him. His political wisdom, humility, and statesmanship were admired both in Parliament and among the people,” he said.

“He was not just Telangana’s pride but a leader recognised across the globe. The Bharat Ratna is a fitting tribute to a statesman who shaped modern India and left behind a legacy of service, intellect, and dignity,” he added.