Minister Komatireddy honours martyrs

Nalgonda: “Telangana State’s achievement belongs to its martyrs,” said Minister for R&B and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He emphasized that September 17 is a significant day in Telangana’s history as it marks the day the people of Telangana were freed from the oppressive rule of the Nizam.

On the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, the Minister hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in the Nalgonda district on Tuesday. Addressing the public, he reminded them that while India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the Hyderabad State did not, as the Nizam declared Hyderabad an independent state.

“The people of Telangana could not tolerate the Nizam’s oppressive rule, feudal system, forced labour, and heavy taxes, leading to a rebellion against his regime. Farmers, women, and various sections of society united to integrate Hyderabad into the Indian Union,” he said.

The Minister hailed leaders from the Andhra Jana Kendra Sabha and Andhra Mahasabha who played key roles in awakening the people of the State. “The district of Nalgonda, in particular, contributed significantly to the armed struggle,” he said, and underscored, “Leaders like Bheem Reddy Narasimha Reddy, Bommagani Dharmabhiksham, Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, Baddam Yella Reddy, Jitta Ramachandra Reddy, Susheela Devi, Sudhalla Hanumantu, and Bondgula Narayana Reddy greatly influenced the freedom movement in Telangana.”

Inspired by Doddi Komuraiah, the movement intensified, with Chakali Ailamma and Mallu Swarajyam playing crucial roles. The famous song “Bandenaka Bandi Katti” by Bandi Yadagiri took the armed struggle to the next level, while Sudhalla Hanumantu’s song against forced labor, “Paala Buggala Jeetagaada,” energized the people’s revolt.

The Minister explained that as attacks on the people by the Razakars and landlords increased, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deployed military forces, leading to Hyderabad’s integration into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. “Thus, this day is celebrated as Telangana Liberation Day,” he said.

The Minister urged everyone in the district to contribute to its overall development. He also mentioned recent actions taken during a trip to America to repair the SLBC tunnel boring machine, with plans to inspect the works soon along with the Deputy Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister.