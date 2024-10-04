Minister Komatireddy lays foundation for devpt projects

Nalgonda: The Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, reiterated his commitment to improving infrastructure in every village and municipal ward by providing roads and homes to the poor, and filling the local lakes with Krishna water.

On Thursday, the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects in the district. He inaugurated the construction of a BT road from Chandragiri Villa, a project estimated to cost Rs 1 crore. He also inaugurated the newly constructed mutton market in Prakasam Bazaar, which was built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a CC road from Masrampalli Road to AR Nagar, costing Rs 35 lakh. During the event, the Minister highlighted ongoing road and drainage works in Nalgonda town worth Rs 500 crore, stating that these are progressing well.

He announced that tenders have been called for the construction of a CC road from Thallayigudem to Pittalampally, a project estimated at Rs 6 crore, with work expected to begin within a month. He directed the municipal commissioner, engineers, and contractors to ensure the immediate commencement of the Chandragiri Villa road construction, to be completed before Dasara.

The Minister also promised to resolve the drinking water issue in Chandragiri Villa by replacing water pipelines within two days. He assured that every household in Nalgonda would receive drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha and mentioned the construction of 15 water tanks with a capacity of 11 lakh litters at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

In relation to local lakes, he mentioned that lakes such as Brahmana Vellamula could be filled with Krishna water once ongoing projects like SLBC are completed. He revealed that funds have already been released for this purpose.

Additionally, the Tourism Department has allocated Rs 25 crore for the construction of a Haritha Hotel near Mahatma Gandhi University to boost tourism.

The Minister addressed the ongoing disputes concerning gold shops in Prakasam Bazaar, promising a resolution within 15 days. He also mentioned the construction of a high school in Bottuguda through the Prateek Foundation, costing Rs 3 crore, and indicated plans to open it by December. For the poor, he mentioned the allocation of 50 acres of land to build homes and promised to deliver on his commitments to improve road access and provide houses for the poor.