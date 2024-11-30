Minister Komatireddy promises Rs 250 cr for rural development

Nizamabad: Roadand Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with local MLA Dr. R. Bhupathi Reddy and District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, laid the foundation for the construction of a double road worth Rs 8 crore at Dharpalli Mandal Centre here on Friday. Following this, the minister participated in a meeting organised at the old Guradi Reddy Sangham.

During his first visit to Dharpalli Mandal Center, the Minister was warmly welcomed and honoured with shawls and garlands by local leaders and village committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister thanked the people for electing Dr Bhupathi Reddy, a dedicated doctor, as the MLA. He promised to allocate Rs 250 crore in the budget for the development of rural areas as requested by the MLA.

The minister announced that Indiramma houses would be inaugurated by Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, and Rs 5 lakh would be released to those with their own land. He mentioned that foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 30 crore in Indalwai and Dharpalli Mandals. He criticised KCR, stating that Telangana was not achieved through KCR’s fake fasts but through Sonia Gandhi’s benevolence, and accused KCR of building the Kaleshwaram project for commissions.