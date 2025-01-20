Live
- The Role of Synthetic Data in Robotics and AI Model Training Using Advanced Simulation Tool
- Doda police holds awareness programme on newly-amended criminal laws
- IWL: East Bengal make Nita FA dance to their tune to stay on top
- Shaping Liquidity Risk Management: Padmini Bulani
- Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder in Chittoor
- Android 16: Possible Beta Launch Dates and What to Expect
- Make Odisha dowry-free: Pravati
- Singapore Prez visit historic: CM
- Dipali move to seek CBI probe
- World Magji Day celebrated in Dhenkanal
Just In
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Visit Nalgonda District Today for Development Inspections
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda district today to review various ongoing development projects
Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda district today to review various ongoing development projects. The Minister will begin his tour by inspecting the progress of the Junction development work in Kangal, which is set to enhance transportation infrastructure in the region.
During his visit, Komatireddy will also participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations of several other developmental works aimed at improving the district's infrastructure. These initiatives are part of the government's efforts to boost local growth and provide better amenities to residents.
The Minister's visit is expected to reinforce the government's commitment to regional development and infrastructure improvement, addressing key needs in Nalgonda. Further updates on the progress of these projects are anticipated as the tour continues.