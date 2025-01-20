  • Menu
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Visit Nalgonda District Today for Development Inspections

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda district today to review various ongoing development projects

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda district today to review various ongoing development projects. The Minister will begin his tour by inspecting the progress of the Junction development work in Kangal, which is set to enhance transportation infrastructure in the region.

During his visit, Komatireddy will also participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations of several other developmental works aimed at improving the district's infrastructure. These initiatives are part of the government's efforts to boost local growth and provide better amenities to residents.

The Minister's visit is expected to reinforce the government's commitment to regional development and infrastructure improvement, addressing key needs in Nalgonda. Further updates on the progress of these projects are anticipated as the tour continues.

