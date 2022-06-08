  • Menu
Minister KTR felicitates RS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Minister KTR felicitating newly elected MP Vaddiraju Raju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Minister KTR felicitating newly elected MP Vaddiraju Raju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday 

Highlights

KT Rama Rao felicitated newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Khammam: TRS working president and Urban development Minister KT Rama Rao felicitated newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting Ravi expressed his gratitude to Minister KTR who supported him. He also promised to work for the development of the party. Minister Malla Reddy, MP Suresh Reddy, MLAs J Ramana, Balka Suman, MLC S Raja were also present.

