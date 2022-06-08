Minister KTR felicitates RS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Khammam: TRS working president and Urban development Minister KT Rama Rao felicitated newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra (Gayatri Ravi) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting Ravi expressed his gratitude to Minister KTR who supported him. He also promised to work for the development of the party. Minister Malla Reddy, MP Suresh Reddy, MLAs J Ramana, Balka Suman, MLC S Raja were also present.