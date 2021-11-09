Minister KTR provides financial help to meritorious tribal student

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday came forward to provide financial help to a meritorious student from a poor financial background K Srilatha to pursue her higher studies in IIT-Varanasi.



Srilatha, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is poor tribal. She had completed Intermediate with an aggregate of 97 per cent in TTWRJC (G), Nagarkurnool in 2021. She also secured 919 rank in the JEE (Advanced) ST category, which helped her secure admission in IIT- Varanasi for BTech (ceramic engineering). Her father parents---Balakrishna and Radha---work as daily wagers, while her brother, Sai Babu, recently completed inter in the Tribal Welfare Junior College, Yellandu. Due to poor financial situation, Srilatha found it difficult to arrange money required for expenses, including course material, hostel accommodation and mess.

Knowing about her situation through the media, KTR responded and invited the family to here and provided financial assistance to Srilatha to complete her education in IIT. He stated that it gives him immense pleasure to support a hardworking and talented student, like Srilatha. The family members thanked him for support.