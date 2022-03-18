Minister KTR recalls fond memories of Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Manair Riverfront project being taken up with Rs 410 crore would be an attraction in the entire nation, said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for various development works in the district along with BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and also addressed a public meeting on the occasion.

Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a dumping yard work to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 18 crore on nine acres, for drainage works to be taken up in the entire city with Rs 133 crore for modernisation of roads with Rs 90, for integrated markets, Rs 23 crore worth CC roads for a digital library and for Manair Riverfront works, fountain structures, speed boats and others.

Recalling his association with Karimnagar, KTR said that he was a child of Karimnagar and was born in Mission Hospital. He said he was educated at St. Joseph's School in the city and he had a strong connection with Karimnagar.

He stated that any work started in Karimnagar would be successful. That was why Telangana was achieved as a Simha Garjana' was organised in Karimnagar in 2001. Karimnagar was in development mode and witnessing rapid growth, the Minister said. After the achievement of the State of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao increased old age pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000. Pensions for the disabled increased to Rs 3,000. Maternal and infant mortality has come down in Telangana now, he said. KTR said that in the previous budget, a medical college was sanctioned in Karimnagar. The districts in the State were developing due to the formation of Telangana. While there were three government medical colleges in the past, now there were 33 government medical colleges coming up.

Vinod Kumar said Telangana is the number one State in the country in all respects. He said that Telangana is the State that has introduced and successfully implemented welfare schemes.

Minister Kamalakar said that KCR is a god of Telangana while KTR is the future of Telangana. Rs 1,065 crore worth development works were launched in a single day. KTR also launched several development works at Choppadandi.

MLAs Rasamai Balakishan and V Satish Babu MLCs Kura Raghotham Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy and L Ramana, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman Ramakrishna Rao, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Collector RV Karnan and others were present on the occasion.