Minister KTR recieves prasadam of Vemulawada temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam authorities presented IT and Municipal Minister K Taraka Rama Rao with 'sesha vastram' and prasadam of the temple during his visit to the Vemulawada temple town to participate in the National Integration Day celebrations on Friday.

TNGO State executive committee member and temple PRO U Chandrashekhar, temple employees association president Sirigiri Ramulu, Bhupathi Reddy,Peruka Srinivas and others presented the.Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu and others were also present.