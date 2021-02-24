Minister KTR slams Congress, BJP

Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lambasted Congress ad BJP leaders saying the two parties have no right to seek votes for the graduates' MLC elections that are scheduled to be held on March 14.

He emphasized that the Congress party had filled up only 24,000 jobs under the government sector through APPSC, of them, only 10,000 jobs were given to the people of Telangana which works out to a mere 1,000 jobs a year during 2014-19. "No government has created as many as jobs for the public as the TRS government," he added.

KT Rama Rao also lashed out at BJP MLC candidate Ramachandra Rao. Speaking with the party leaders in a meeting, the minister said that raising questions on various issues does not serve any purpose. "Only with committed effort, long-pending demands related to the state can be solved," he said.

"No single medical college has been allocated to the Telangana state in an announcement made by the Central government allocating 157 medical colleges to various states, despite BJP being in power," he said. Despite BJP being in power at the Centre, the State BJP leaders could not get new projects or get required funds for the existing ones," Rama Rao said, adding that the tall claims made by the Central government over development in the country are far from ground reality.