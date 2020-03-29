Minister Niranjan Reddy appreciates Agriculture, Market departments

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy appreciated the efforts of the agriculture and marketing department officials for making arrangments to supply vegetables to the people.

The Minister said that the prices of the vegetables are regulated and there are enough stocks of potatoes and onions to meet the demands of the people.

He said that onions of 1,800 quintals on Friday and 6,500 quintals on Saturday were imported from Maharastra. Similarly, the supply of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh has begun to meet the demands of the people.

He said there were few glitches in the supply of vegetables for the last couple of days from other states due to the lockdown announced as part of preventing coronavirus spread in the country.

However, the agriculture and marketing departments have made necessary arrangments, launching 177 mobile Rythu Bazars providing vegetables in 331 areas.

Niranjan Reddy appreciating the efforts of the officials of both the departments asked them to take necessary steps to ensure there would not be any problem in the supply of vegetables till April 14.

He assured that the shortage of essential commodities would not arise and asked to take stringent action against anyone selling vegetables for high prices.

Clarifying on the permissions for transporting vegetables, he said that permissions can be obtained from the officials of respective market yards.

He asked officials to strictly observe COVID health advisories, besides, ensuring that people coming to market yards also follow the same keeping the market yards clean. In the name of duty, he asked them not to neglect their health and safety.