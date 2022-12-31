  • Menu
Minister Niranjan Reddy unveils "Hans India" Calendar-2023

Highlights

  • Says that Hans India covers most of the happenings in the State
  • Appreciates the works done by the “Hans India”

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the "Hans India" Calendar at a programme in Gopalpet Mandal of Wanaparthy district.

The Minister congratulated the "Hans India" team for bringing out beautiful New Year Calendar-2023 and wished that the new year brings more happiness, prosperity and good health to the all the people in the State. Mahabubnagar Staff correspondent A Raju, Marketing Manager Mungi Venkatesh, Circulation Manager Srinivas and others took part in the programme.

