Minister Ponguleti lays foundation for power substation

Khammam: Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that concrete steps are being taken to provide uninterrupted power supply. On Thursday, the minister, along with District Collector Muzammil Khan, toured Khammam Rural Mandal.

The foundation stone for the BT road construction works to be constructed with funds of Rs 1.80 crore and 33/11 KV power substation to be set up at Taruni Hat on Warangal Cross Road with Rs 2 crore was laid on the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said that the government will develop substations in the necessary areas across the state to provide uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, and as part of this, the construction of a substation has been undertaken to remove power problems in Khammam rural area.

He said that the government is working with commitment to meet the needs of the poor and that even if the state’s financial situation is not good, they are working with sincerity without taking any steps back. He said that the road construction works undertaken should be completed by the rainy season.

Later, in Gudurupadu village of Khammam Rural Mandal, the foundation stone of the BT road construction work to be constructed from Gudurupadu to Gollapadu - Ootavagu Thanda road at a cost of Rs 2.97 crore was laid.