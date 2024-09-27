Live
Just In
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Clarifies on Musi Buffer Zone, Encourages Public Involvement
Hyderabad : Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured the public that there have been no alterations to the Musi buffer zone or the Full Tank Level (FTL) areas. Addressing concerns about residential settlements along the Musi riverbed, he confirmed that a survey is currently underway, and the government is planning to provide proper rehabilitation to the affected residents.
The minister urged the public to share their opinions with him directly, emphasizing that the administration values public sentiment. He stated, "If you have love for the people, come and share your thoughts with me."
In a significant announcement, Prabhakar revealed that the government is considering a project to bring Godavari water to the Musi River, with an estimated budget of ₹5,500 crore. This ambitious initiative aims to improve the river's condition and address water shortages in the region.
The minister also criticized the collaboration between the BJP and BRS parties, alleging that they are working together behind the scenes. Additionally, he issued a stern warning regarding personal attacks on social media, stating that legal action would be taken against those who engage in such behavior.
As the government moves forward with its plans for the Musi River, more updates are expected in the coming months.