Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed authorities to ensure grand arrangements for the upcoming Bonala festival. Officials from all departments have been instructed to work together in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Minister Ponnam, along with Minister Konda Surekha, reviewed the preparations for the Bonala fair of the twin cities of Ashada month at MHRD in Jubilee Hills.

During the meeting, Minister Ponnam recommended setting up health camps with drinking water facilities, mobile toilets, and special ambulances at the temples to ensure the safety and convenience of the devotees. He also emphasized the importance of coloring and decorating all the temples with electric lamps for the festive occasion.

Furthermore, Minister Ponnam announced that a special review meeting will be organized with the representatives of the respective temples, along with the in-charge minister of Rangareddy district, Sridhar Babu. The officials have been tasked with overseeing the necessary arrangements for Bakrid as well.

In addition, a meeting has been scheduled with GHMC officials to discuss coordination with the police and officials from other departments to address any potential issues during the festival. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar's proactive approach to ensuring the smooth conduct of the Bonala festival is commendable, and his efforts are expected to make the event a grand success.