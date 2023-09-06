  • Menu
Minister releases foundation poster

Minister Gangula Kamalakar released the poster of “SIBS Thank You Foundation” here on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar released the poster of “SIBS Thank You Foundation” here on Tuesday.

Swapna Rao, the founder of the foundation, said that through this foundation, training programmes and health and yoga camps are organised in villages to help women grow economically.

The minister said that the government will always be there for women’s empowerment and wished the foundation to undertake more good programmes in the future and congratulated Swapna Rao who came forward to serve the society with a good idea as a woman.

Foundation’s vice president Shalini and team members participated in this programme.

