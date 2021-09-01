Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy console accident victim's family

Rangareddy : Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday consoled the family members of the newlywed Pravallika, who died in a car accident at Thimmapur Wagu in Marpalli zone.

MP Ranjit Reddy, MLA Methuku Anand and ZP Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar also visited Mominpet and Ravula Palli villages to know the details of the accident.

They provided financial assistance of Rs 90,000 to Pravallika's family members and MP Ranjith promised to provide a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of Chakali Srinivas of Nawabpeta mandal and to help his son for education.

Minister Sabitha expressed shock over the incident and directed district SP to carry out a search and find the missing boy. TRS senior leaders, activists, local people and others were present.