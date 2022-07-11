Minister Sabitha visits the low-lying areas at Mirpet in Hyd

Maheshwaram: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday visited several colonies and supervised the work of trunk line and Rain box in Mirpet Municipality Corporation.

On the occasion, the Municipal officials and staff have been informed to be vigilant and monitor them from time to time. The Minister said that since the last four days of incessant rains, a control room has been set up either under the GHMC or the surrounding Municipal Corporation as per the instructions of CM KCR. She said that even if there were two days of holidays, our officers and staff regularly monitored many colonies and saw that people did not face any problems. In many colonies, the corporators of that ward have asked the municipal staff to visit and ensure that the people are not inconvenienced.

Mirpet Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Officers, TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.