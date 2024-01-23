  • Menu
Minister Seethakka to tour Adilabad today

Minister Seethakka to tour Adilabad today
Minister Seethakka will visit Adilabad district on Tuesday. Minister will visit Gondilo Jangu Bai in Kerameri mandal.

Adilabad: Minister Seethakka will visit Adilabad district on Tuesday. Minister will visit Gondilo Jangu Bai in Kerameri mandal. After that, they will review the development works at Utnoor KB complex with the joint district officials. The Minister suggested that the district officials should come with the brief reports of the respective departments. The District Collector was directed to attend this meeting.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rahul Raj has ordered the PS officials to take steps for quick resolution of public broadcasting applications. He received applications from people from different parts of the public address program held at the Collectorate Meeting Bhavan on Monday. The Collector advised the officials of the concerned departments to receive the applications received on land related, support, two bedroom houses and other issues and take steps to solve them.

