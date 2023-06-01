Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asks officials to work enthusiastically for celebrations

Gadwal/ Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the preparatory meeting for the State incarnation decade at CNG Function Hall, near here, along with district Collector Valluri Kranti, ZP chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah, local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham.

The minister directed officials to work enthusiastically and complete successfully the preparations for the decade celebrations from June 2 to 22. He stated that the government would celebrate the 21-day event to inspire the future generations by explaining what we have been achieved in the past nine years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reddy urged the public representatives, public servants and people to must participate in the celebrations from village to district level and make them successful. He asked officials to enlighten public about developments in every sector, especially agriculture as it is the topic that most people connect with and to make agriculture day programme on June 3 a grand success.

There should be farmers mobilisation on the first day. He stated that there are farmer venues in every village; the celebrations should be organised there and near ponds managed by them. They have to go with a Batukamma procession and perform ‘Katta Maisamma pooja’ near the ponds and provide sufficient quality food and accommodation for the public. The spirit of Telangana should be explained to students on the Education Day. Elocution competitions should be organised and prizes for winners arranged. On the last day, Martyrs’ day tributes will be paid.

Earlier, the Minister directed the department officials in Wanaprthy to make arrangements to organise ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ celebrations on June 3. He said soon Palamuru Ranga Reddy project would be completed while conducting a review meeting on the Farmers’ Daya at Rythu Vedika. He said farmers’ day would be a programme to educate them about the progress made in farm sector with stress on advancing the harvest season.

He directed them to arrange all facilities for 5,000 farmers. There should be provision for shade, drinking water, meals, and other ammenities.

On Tuesday Reddy held a meeting at IDOC conference hall with officials on arrangements for the celebrations. He said special programmes would be organised by the department every day for 21 days to celebrate the decade. He directed officials to submit details of the necessary infrastructure such as tents, shamianas, chairs, flexis, water, food facilities. . The celebrations should be successful with coordinated efforts of officials and public representatives.