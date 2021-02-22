Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assures to set up Agriculture polytechnic college in Jukkal

Bichkunda (Kamareddy): Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy suggested the farmers to end traditional approach of farming and to make more profits by adopting new technical methods. He also told them to cultivate as per market demands.

The Minister along with Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde and ZP Chairman Dafedar Shobha Raju inaugurated Rythu Vedika buildings in Pitlam, Pedda Kodapgal, Bichkunda and Madnur mandals in Jukkal constituency on Sunday.

Later addressing an agricultural conference in Bichkunda, Minister Niranjan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen to develop agriculture since 60% of the State population directly or indirectly depends on it. Hence, KCR introduced several schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and constructed mega project Kaleshwaram to provide irrigation water, he added.

The Minister said the CM is constructing Rythu Vedika, where the farmers can meet and learn about new methods in agriculture. In future, big screens will be set up in these Vedikas, he added. He felt that the educated children of farmers should not migrate to cities and abroad for employment, instead they should adopt new methods in farming and could earn profits.

Minister Niranjan Reddy assured that he will appeal CM KCR to sanction an Agricultural Polytechnic College in Jukkal.

Additional Collector Venkatesh Dotre, farmers' unions leaders, district officials, police personnel and others participated in the event.