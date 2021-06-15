Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurates Mobile ICU critical care bus in Wanaparthy

Mahbubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated a mobile ICU critical care bus donated by Christian Minority Society members at MB Oliver Church in Wanaparthy on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister welcomed the helping hand extended by the Christian Minority Society members and hailed their efforts in serving the society by providing highly advanced mobile ICU critical care bus, which will help people in rural areas suffering with covid disease.

The Minister enumerated the various steps taken up by the State government in combating the widely spreading covid pandemic in the State. He said that the entire healthcare system in the State is going to have a complete face change as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to allocate more than Rs 10,000 crores for the overhaul of the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

"Telangana is fast overcoming the hardships faced by the Covid pandemic. It is with everybody's cooperation and support that we can defeat this pandemic. Our CM is striving hard to ensure that high quality healthcare is accessible to each and every individual in the rural areas and at the same time our government's aim is to reduce the excess dependence on the corporate healthcare.

As part of this the government has initiated various steps to strengthen the government healthcare infrastructure and had succeeded in providing high quality healthcare services to the poor in the government hospitals," Minister Niranjan Reddy stated.