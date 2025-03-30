Minister Sridhar Babu lays foundation for Tahsildar office

Peddapalli : IT Minister D Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Tahsildar office building in Kamanpur mandal on Saturday.

The project, funded by the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, aims to improve administrative infrastructure in the region.

Accompanied by District Collector Koya Sri Harsha, the Minister also launched various development works in Ramagiri mandal.

He said that the government is committed to building essential offices that benefit the public. “The construction of Tahsildar office buildings in Kamanpur and Ramagiri, an integrated officers’ complex in Manthani Division, and a new RDO office are part of this initiative,” he said.

The Minister directed officials to identify suitable locations for these offices within mandal centres to ensure better accessibility. He also mentioned plans to establish a shopping complex and a modern library for readers.

Additionally, he highlighted completed development projects in Kamanpur, including a Junior College, JNTU Engineering College, Horticulture University, and a 130/32 KV substation.