Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates Basti Dawakhana

Mahabubnagar: Dr V Srinivas Goud, the Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare, reiterated that he is committed to the development and welfare of the people of Mahabubnagar municipality in all respects. While launching a Basti Dawakhana in Veerannapet on Friday, the minister promised that Veerannapet under Mahabubnagar municipality would also be developed in all aspects and said that the newly launched Basti Dawakhana would offer free diagnostic tests to the patients from Saturday onwards.

After inaugurating the Basti Dawakhana, the minister laid the foundation stone for the sewerage and drainage modernization works being taken up with a cost of Rs 35 lakh near Amba Bhavani temple. Speaking on the occasion, the minister reminded that earlier Veerannapet Colony residents used to get drinking water once in 14 days and the people used to face a lot of inconvenience due to narrow lanes and pothole-ridden roads.

They also faced problems due to lack of proper drains. "But soon after the formation of new state of Telangana in 2014, everything has changed rapidly. We have developed Veerannapet High School and constructed a new community hall with Rs 15 lakh and at present the works of a flyover bridge are going on," he informed. The drinking water problem in Veerannapet was also completely solved under Mission Bhageeratha scheme.

Apart from constructing double bedroom houses we have brought a Gurukula residential school to the children and we will soon set up a special gym for women and men," he added.