Minister Uttam Kumar meets Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met party leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Reacting to the meeting with Sonia, he said that no politics was discussed, and the meeting was done politely. After meeting Sonia, Uttam came out and was greeted by the media.

When asked what was the meeting all about, he said that along with Sonia, he met Rahul Gandhi. On the occasion, the media persons posed series of questions on why he met Rahul Gandhi, what did Rahul Gandhi said in the meeting and his opinion on BRS leader Kadiam Srihari’s comments that Congress government fall.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, is said to be likely to submit his resignation letter as a MP to resign to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.