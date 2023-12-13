Live
- Mahindra University & University of Florida organises for second edition of Indo-US Workshop on AI, Data Science
- Three feared dead in water tank collapse at Bengal railway station
- Life needs to move on, but it was honestly tough: Rohit Sharma on World Cup final heartbreak
- How children express themselves through art
- Programe on 'India's Educational Leadership Confluences' held
- AAP faces setback as Gujarat MLA resigns, intends to join BJP
- Anil Ravipudi launches ‘Dugu Dugu’ from ‘Bharatanatyam’
- ‘Kalasha’ finishes all formalities, set to release on Dec 15
- Kalyanram’s ‘Devil’ trailer: Stunning visuals & solid action set pieces
- I am not a big fan of horror thrillers: Avasarala Srinivas
Just In
Minister Uttam Kumar meets Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Says that meeting was informal and no politics was discussed
Hyderabad: Congress leader and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met party leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Reacting to the meeting with Sonia, he said that no politics was discussed, and the meeting was done politely. After meeting Sonia, Uttam came out and was greeted by the media.
When asked what was the meeting all about, he said that along with Sonia, he met Rahul Gandhi. On the occasion, the media persons posed series of questions on why he met Rahul Gandhi, what did Rahul Gandhi said in the meeting and his opinion on BRS leader Kadiam Srihari’s comments that Congress government fall.
Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, is said to be likely to submit his resignation letter as a MP to resign to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.