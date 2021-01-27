Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects Yadadri temple revival works

Yadadri: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not yet confirmed the dates of reopening Yadadri main temple. On Wednesday, he inspected the works of the main temple, ring road, Deeksha Mandapam, Kalyana Katta, temple pond and presidential suit here.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister said temple revival works and construction works of Presidential suit including 14 villas are in finishing stage. Works of Kalyana Katta, ring road, deeksha mandapam and temple pond are going on a brisk pace, he added.

The Minister exuded confidence that Yadadri will become a devotional destiny in the country. The CM will confirm the dates of reopening of Yadadri main temple as per the directions of Seer Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Ruthviks of the country, he informed. Prashanth Reddy expressed displeasure over contractors and officials over the delay in temple revival works.

Later, he had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalyam.

The Minister was accompanied by Chief Whip Gongidi Sunitha, District Collector Anita Ramachandran, YTDA vice-chairman Kishan Rao, R&B ENC Ravinder Rao, Ganapathi Reddy and others.