Minister Vivek Venkatswamy vows to boost overseas jobs

Bharat Future City: State Labour & Employment Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to expanding overseas employment opportunities for the state’s youth through TOMCOM, highlighting that the company is now positioned to play a transformative role in enabling global careers.

Speaking at the session on ‘Talent Mobility’ (TOMCOM & MEA) at the Telangana Rising Global Summit on Monday, the Minister emphasised that overseas employment is a vital extension of livelihood support. “Wherever a person works—be it here or abroad—he is securing the future of his family. When some of our youth take up jobs abroad, it also opens up more local employment opportunities,” he said.

The Minister stressed the need for enhanced preparation for students aspiring to work overseas. He observed that many youths go abroad without adequate understanding of local cultures, communication norms, and soft skills. Training in these areas, he noted, would not only help them perform better but also pave the way for more Telangana youth to confidently pursue global opportunities.

He added that creating strong success stories abroad would boost trust among families. “When our youth excel internationally, parents feel reassured. More young people come forward without fear.”

Although trainers for advanced foreign-language instruction are limited, the Minister confirmed that training partners are adopting modern tools and methodologies to help students reach the required proficiency levels. The government has set an ambitious target of at least 20,000 overseas placements through TOMCOM in the next one year. The Minister underlined the need for high-quality skill development.