Minister wowed by ITDA tribal museum

Kothagudem: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Minister of Revenue, Housing and Information, Telangana State, visited Tribal Museum on the ITDA office premises on Sunday. He said he was impressed by the efforts made to create artworks reflecting culture, traditions, customs and rituals of the tribal heritage in the district.

After taking in the beauty of the paintings related to the tribals, he examined the tribal houses built at the museum, selfie point. He keenly checked the old ornaments put on display. Speaking of his impressions, he the visit to the Museum brought back memories of his childhood days.

It is very good that everything related to the ancient tribal culture, traditions, customs and rituals of the ancient tribes is depicted in the form of paintings, he said, adding that care was taken to recreate a tribal hamlet ambience at the museum.

The museum has been beautifully decorated so that today’s tribal youth and youth can understand and practice the customs and rituals of the tribes. The construction of a sports field for children, a box cricket for the youth, and a pond for boating have also added to the beauty of the museum.

He also thanked the officials who have decorated the museum so beautifully.

He said that he appreciates it. He said that efforts will definitely be made to start Sri Ramanavami with the participation of the Telangana Chief Minister.

Later, he took a selfie photo at the selfie points set up in the museum premises.

Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul, Assistant Project Officer General David Raj, CEO Nagalakshmi, DRDO PD , DD Tribal Welfare Manemma, EE Tribal Welfare Chandrasekhar and district officers of various departments, ITDA unit officers and others participated in

this programme .