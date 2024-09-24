Ministerial Team to Visit Nagar Kurnool District - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: On September 25, a team of ministers including State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, District In-Charge Minister, State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao will visit Nagar Kurnool district.

The visit is part of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, where they will inspect the ongoing work at the Elluru Reservoir in Kollapur Mandal and the Venkataadhri Reservoir being constructed in Vattam of Bijinapalli Mandal. Following the site visits, the Nagar Kurnool Integrated District Collector Badavath Santosh mentioned that a review meeting will be held at the Nagar Kurnool Integrated District Collectorate conference hall with public representatives from the joint Mahbubnagar district, district collectors, and senior officials to discuss irrigation projects in the region.