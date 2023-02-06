Ministers lay foundation stone for 13 BC self-respecting buildings

Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar said the BRS government was implementing various programmes for the development of Backward Classes in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was very supportive in this regard.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy and MLC Madhu Sudhana Chary and MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy jointly laid foundation stone for the construction of Self-respecting buildings for 13 Backward Classes communities at Uppal Bhagayat here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the backward classes people are being respected in Telangana and are leading a dignified life under the leadership of the Chief Minister. He said that 13 BC self-respecting buildings were being constructed at a cost of Rs.17 crores in 18.3 acres of land at the Uppal Bhagayat in the city.

The Minister further informed that for the construction of Self-respecting buildings, the State government had allocated 87.3 acres of land at Uppal Bhagayat and Kokapet in the city and sanctioned Rs.95 crores. In Uppal Bhagayat, 38 acres have been allocated to 22 BC communities.