Ministers well aware of how they are treated in party: Eatala Rajendar 

Huzurabad: Former Health Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar said he had no intention to comment against any of the TRS cadre as he was well aware of what happens inside the party and who is forcing them to come up and speak against him (Eatala) with a perfect script in their hands.

He held an interactive session with the media in Huzurabad on Tuesday, in response to the press meet held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Eatala said that when he along with Minister Gangula Kamalakar went to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad to discuss about an issue of the district, they did not get an appointment. "Then at that moment, Minister Kamalakar said that why this CM is behaving proud and not giving appointment to us," he stated. Eatala questioned whether Minister Kamalakar wants him to talk about such events, which he and other Ministers had faced in the past.

'Parties and people are temporary, but the system will remain permanent. IAS officers and revenue officials do not have common sense and can't even understand the difference between a son and a husband. Whatever is dictated to them, they will prepare that as a report. Is this what they studied,' he pointed out.

Eatala suggested that the government must issue a notice first and must inform the person against whom the complaint was lodged. "Without doing that they had conducted inquiry and did a survey. At least now let them carry a total inquiry transparently," he suggested.

MLA Eatala Rajendar said that he never worked against the party and always indebted to the TRS and CM KCR for bringing him to such a great position. He added that he never opposed the candidature of KTR as a Chief Minister. "Since I joined the party in 2002 and during my tenure as Karimnagar district president from 2004, I am committed to the party and for the welfare of the people," he added. It is not good to make a conspiracy against me, who strove hard for the party and for the welfare of all sections of people, Eatala stated.

People will understand that the State government was behaving with cruel intentions. When someone harass and attack people, who do not speak more and protest more, then the Indian constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and courts will protect them, he said.