Minor Fire Breaks Out at Pistachio House Hotel in Sangareddy, No Casualties Reported
Highlights
A fire broke out at the Pistachio House Hotel in Ashok Nagar, Sangareddy, on June 6. Firefighters controlled the blaze with no casualties, though property damage is reported. Investigation underway.
A minor fire broke out at the Pistachio House Hotel located in Ashok Nagar, Ramachandrapuram town, Sangareddy district, on Friday afternoon (June 6). Dense smoke spread quickly through the premises. The hotel staff, who acted promptly, immediately informed the fire department.
Firefighters arrived quickly and managed to control the blaze using fire engines. Thankfully, there was no loss of life, bringing relief to hotel staff, officials, and locals.
However, the fire caused major property damage, and the full extent of damage is still being assessed. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.
