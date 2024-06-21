Live
Minor fire mishap at Secunderabad Coaching Depot
A minor fire mishap was reported on a stabled pantry car coach at the Secunderabad coaching depot washing line on Thursday. No casualties were reported.
According to officials from SCR (South Central Railway), in Telangana, a parked empty train coach caught fire, affecting a pantry car and an AC coach. The property damage was reported as minimal. Maintenance staff noticed smoke coming from the coach and promptly notified authorities about the incident. Simultaneously, information was given to State government fire officials. The railway personnel at the station promptly responded by rushing to the site with available firefighting equipment to extinguish the fire. Simultaneously, they isolated the affected coaches from others as a precautionary security measure. Eventually, they successfully brought the situation under control.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, visited the spot, reviewed the situation prevailing due to the fire incident, and instructed the divisional officials to take the necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.