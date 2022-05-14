Minor girl found hanging on roof of an apartment

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a minor girl found hanged under suspicious conditions at Gokul Plots in Miyapur on Friday night.

The 12-year-old victim from Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh was staying with her parents on the ground floor of a multi-storied apartment, where her father worked as a security guard.

Police stated the girl went to the roof of the building but did not return. Her family members, who grew tensed, went up to check and found her hanging from an iron ladder attached to the overhead water tank with a dupatta. The parents who found her still breathing, but in an unconscious condition immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The family members have raised suspicion on her death. Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police booked a case and took up investigation.

Officials said the case would be probed in all possible angles, including murder.

Similarly, unable to bear the harassment from wife and his in-laws a 25-year-old on Saturday committed suicide. According to the sources, the man identified as Kunta Lakshman (25) hanged himself at his house in Bhumpally village of Mirudoddi mandal. The police reached to the spot and have recovered a suicide note left behind by Lakshman. The suicide note read about the harassment by his wife and in-laws leading him to take the extreme step. Lakshman's body was shifted to Dubbak Area Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man Pagadala Janardhan Reddy was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Mothey in the district after mid-night of Friday.

A group of four to five people attacked Janardhan Reddy with hunting sickles at 1 am when he was sleeping in the open place of his house at the village. His grandson, who tried to stop the attackers, also received injuries on his hands.

Mothey Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that it was suspected that land dispute could be a reason for the incident. A Case was registered a case and an investigation underway.