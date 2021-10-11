Miryalaguda: Man dies of heart attack on learning son's death

In a tragic incident, a man died of heart attack after learning the death of his son who died in a road accident. The incident occurred in Miryalaguda on Sunday night.



According to the relatives' of the family, Gorla Bharat Reddy(30), a native of Tadakamalla village in Miryalaguda mandal was hit by an unknown vehicle at Shettipalem of Vemulapalli mandal when he was returning home from agricultural fields in Bommakkal mandal in Madgulapalli. His death was instantaneous.

On learning the news, Bharat Reddy's father Indra Reddy (52) suffered a heart attack and died while being shifted to a hospital in Miryalaguda. Bharat Reddy's mother Sujatha was also admitted to the hospital after hearing that her son met with an accident. The relatives' said that Sujatha was uninformed about Bharat Reddy's death as her blood pressure dropped.

The Miryalaguda police shifted the bodies of father and son to the area hospital for post-mortem.