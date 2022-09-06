  • Menu
Miscreants loot Rs 15L from a person in Karimnagar

In a shocking incident, two unidentified miscreants snatched away Rs 15 lakh cash from a person who withdrew the money from SBI bank.

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, two unidentified miscreants snatched away Rs 15 lakh cash from a person who withdrew the money from SBI bank. The incident took place in Karimnagar in broad daylight and this incident has shocked the locals. According to the sources, a person withdrew Rs 15 lakh from SBI near Collectorate, Karimnagar.

It is said that miscreants conducted a recce and chased the person to rob the money. As per the reports, the accused looted the money at Geetha Bhavan Chowrasta. The incident was recorded on the surveillance cameras. The victim complained at the police station and an investigation is underway.

