Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat express in Khammam

Khammam: In yet another incident of stone-pelting, the window panes of the coach of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged in Khammam and resulting in a delay of three hours in the train schedule.

According to the sources, a few miscreants near Khammam pelted stones at Vande Bharat Express and the emergency exit window of C12 was damaged. The police identified the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage.

Due to the incident, the train running between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad is running three hours late. This is not the first time the Vande Bharat Express has been targeted, as two of its coach windows were previously damaged in Visakhapatnam before its launch.