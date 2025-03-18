Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková Explores Telangana’s Cultural Heritage with Yadagirigutta Visit

Hyderabad: Krystyna Pyszková, the reigning Miss World 2024, immersed herself in Telangana’s cultural and spiritual heritage with a visit to the revered Yadagirigutta temple on Tuesday. Her trip comes ahead of the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant, which is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.

Expressing her admiration for the temple, dedicated to Lord Narasimha, Pyszková described the experience as deeply enriching. “Visiting Yadagirigutta has been a blessing. The temple’s breathtaking architecture, tranquil atmosphere, and historical significance are truly captivating. I’m excited that 120 Miss World contestants will soon witness Telangana’s rich traditions,” she remarked.

The Czech beauty queen, who is in Telangana for a pre-event press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, also shared her eagerness to explore more of the state’s cultural treasures. As part of her itinerary, she will visit some of Hyderabad’s most iconic sites, including the Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace, before the prestigious international event begins.

With the Miss World pageant bringing global attention to Hyderabad, Pyszková’s visit highlights the region’s blend of spirituality, heritage, and architectural splendour, reinforcing Telangana’s position as a key destination for international events.