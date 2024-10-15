Missile Man Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary Celebrated in Aija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kompati Bhagat Reddy, BJP Aija Town General Secretary, the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was celebrated. BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President, S. Ramachandra Reddy, participated in the event and paid floral tributes to Dr. Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who served as the 11th President of India, was a great scientist, missile man, author, teacher, and an inspiring figure, especially to children. His speeches and quotes instilled great inspiration among the youth."

"He also served as the Project Director for India's first satellite launch vehicle (SLV-III) at ISRO. Before becoming the President of India, he worked as an aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He was honored with several prestigious awards, including India's highest civilian award, the 'Bharat Ratna,' in 1997," Ramachandra Reddy added.

The event saw the participation of Town General Secretary Pradeep Kumar, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, District OBC Morcha Committee Member Lakshmanachari, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Town OBC President B. Venkatesh, Booth Presidents Raghavender Reddy, B. Madhu, M. Shekhar, Kiran, Bhimesh, and other active party workers.