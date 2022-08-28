Mithali Raj to start new innings in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Will the former cricketer Mithali Raj start a new innings in Telangana's political pitch?

This is what is making rounds in the political circles following the meeting BJP national president J P Nadda had with Mithali Raj at Hyderabad on Saturday. BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.

Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03.

It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. "She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.

BJP it may be recalled has been trying to strengthen its base in the two Telugu states and has been more aggressive in Telangana. Recently, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah met film actor Jr NTR during his one day visit to Hyderabad. On Saturday Nadda met Mithali Raj and film actor Nithin Reddy ahead of his Warangal meeting. After retirement, Mithali indicated that she wanted to enter cricket administration. BCCI wants to do something for women's cricket.

But it is not clear whether she will join BJP or not. Speculations are that she would join BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. Nitin has good fan following in the Telangana district. Leaders said that Nithin support to BJP will help to consolidate the party in many areas.