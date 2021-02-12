'Mixopathy unscientific, endangers patients' lives'

Nizamabad: strongly opposing the concept of Mixopathy, the IMA has been staging protests across the State for the past ten days and also organising relay hunger strike.

Telangana State IMA president-elect Dr B N Rao said that Mixopathy is very unscientific and will endanger patients' lives. IMA Nizamabad president Dr Jeevan Rao and general secretary Dr Vishal Akula said that they will conduct relay hunger strike from February 1 to 14, opposing the mixture of Ayurveda and allopathy.

Allopathy medicine is scientific and evidence-based and doctors study basic medicine of anatomy, physiology, pathology, medicine, surgery and gynaecology for five years with one year practical training and acquire highly specialized skills, particularly in surgery.

They said that Ayurvedic doctor, who is ignorant of all this, cannot perform surgery. Hence, they demanded to cancel the permission given to Ayush doctors to conduct surgeries. They felt it should be appropriate to make the qualifying exam for the doctors to start practice less tough instead of allowing Ayush doctors with six months training of modern medicine to perform surgery.

They clarified that the IMA is not against any branch of medicine that is being practiced but respect all of them as every branch has its own treatment. But we are opposing the concept of Mixopathy, which is very unscientific.

As a social responsibility, IMA launched relay hunger strike for 14 days to bring awareness among common people about the dangerous consequences of Mixopathy, they added.